Light rain, thunder likely in Chandigarh today

After two days of comforting sunny weather in the city, the India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places on Thursday, along with possibility of thunder and lightning. Rain activity is expected to intensify from Saturday.

Since June 1, the city has recorded 729.8 mm rain — 201.2% above normal.

Amid sunny skies, the maximum temperature rose from 32°C on Tuesday to 32.9°C on Wednesday, still one degree below normal. The minimum temperature also went up from 24.2°C to 26.4°C, normal for this time of the year.

Over the next five days, the day temperature will range between 30°C and 31°C, and the minimum temperature between 25°C and 26°C. The sky is expected to remain cloudy throughout this period.

