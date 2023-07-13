Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Light rain, thunder likely in Chandigarh today

Light rain, thunder likely in Chandigarh today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 13, 2023 04:20 AM IST

Amid sunny skies, Chandigarh’s maximum temperature rose from 32°C on Tuesday to 32.9°C on Wednesday, still one degree below normal

After two days of comforting sunny weather in the city, the India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places on Thursday, along with possibility of thunder and lightning. Rain activity is expected to intensify from Saturday.

Chandigarh’s minimum temperature went up from 24.2°C to 26.4°C, normal for this time of the year. (HT Photo)

Since June 1, the city has recorded 729.8 mm rain — 201.2% above normal.

Amid sunny skies, the maximum temperature rose from 32°C on Tuesday to 32.9°C on Wednesday, still one degree below normal. The minimum temperature also went up from 24.2°C to 26.4°C, normal for this time of the year.

Over the next five days, the day temperature will range between 30°C and 31°C, and the minimum temperature between 25°C and 26°C. The sky is expected to remain cloudy throughout this period.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
temperature lightning weather rain
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP