UID number on properties in Ludhiana: Installation of to begin next month

After a delay of almost eight years, the project to install unique identification number plates on 4.5 lakh properties of the city has been initiated. The work orders of the ₹5.4 crore project have been issued by the municipal corporation and a 12-month deadline has been set for completion of the project.

The MC had put aside ₹ 4.75 crore under the smart city project, which was later raised to ₹ 5.74 crore. (iStock)

The tenders were opened for technical evaluation in February and the work is expected to start next month.

The property record and other information, including property tax, sewage connection, water connection and building maps, will be linked with the identification number. Smart identity cards for the properties will also be issued to reduce paperwork, said MC superintendent Vivek Verma.

The UID will have a barcode and all the information regarding the property will be stored digitally. Executive engineer Balwinder Singh said that the project will make several processes related to property tax smooth and the residents will not have to pay anything or this.

As per the officials, the company that has been handed the project will also conduct a fresh survey of over 1 lakh properties.

This project was first proposed in 2012 and it was decided that the project will be undertaken by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre. A unique identification number for each property was allotted through the Geographic Information Mapping system.

In 2014, a company was handed the project to conduct a door-to-door survey of all properties. The authorities had planned ₹100 fee for the installation of UID number plates. It was later dropped because of rejection by the residents.

The MC had put aside ₹4.75 crore under the smart city project, which was later raised to ₹5.74 crore.