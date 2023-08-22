Chandigarh reports 33 dengue cases, record-high 20 in August alone

With a total of 33 dengue cases reported so far this year, the city has recorded its highest August tally in five years with 20 cases. As many as 10 and three cases were reported in July and June, respectively. UT Health services director Dr Suman Singh said that this year poses an increased threat of dengue and other vector-borne diseases due to the recent rain and resultant flash floods. (HT File Photo)

The disease is caused by the bite of Aedes Aegypti mosquito, commonly known as tiger mosquito. Despite efforts of the UT malaria wing, including drives and fogging and anti-larval activities, the problem remains uncontained.

UT Health services director Dr Suman Singh said that this year poses an increased threat of dengue and other vector-borne diseases due to the recent rain and resultant flash floods. Dr Singh assured that their teams are vigilant and equipped to address any potential problems.

Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, Burail, Daria, Dhanas and Ram Darbar have been identified as the most dengue-prone areas in the city.

Additionally, Hallomajra, Behlana, Khudda Lahora, Khuda Ali Sher, Maloya, Sarangpur, and sectors 19, 20, 22, 25 and 27 have been identified areas with increased susceptibility.

Malaria wing has also sent show-cause notices to 295 individuals, issued challans to 242 and served notices to 7,859 people in response to larvae infestations.