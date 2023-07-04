Chandigarh: Posing as army man, fraudster dupes 19-yr-old of 92,000

Seven months after a city resident was duped of ₹92,000 using the OLX mobile application by a person posing an army officer, cyber-crime police on Sunday booked an unidentified person.

Chandigarh Police have booked an unidentified person under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Complainant Puneet Kumar, 19, of Sector 30, said in his complaint that he had posted an advertisement to sell his ear buds for ₹1,300 on OLX on November 12, 2022.

Puneet said that on the next day, he got a WhatsApp call from one Sahil Kumar, who claimed to be an army officer.

“To win my trust, he also made a video call wearing an army dress. He told me that he had an army card and can’t make small payments,” said Puneet.

Puneet alleged that the accused asked him to transfer ₹1,390 to his account and he would then make a payment ₹2,600. “I believed him and made the transaction,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused continued to bluff the victim, saying that he won’t be able to deposit a small amount owing to the army Card. Through multiple transaction, Puneet alleged that he was duped of a total of ₹92,000.

Police have booked an unidentified person under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON