Panchkula resident looking to buy tractor-trolley falls prey to fake social media ad

A city resident looking to purchase a tractor trolley lost ₹1.71 lakh to swindlers who he came in contact with through social media.

The complainant, Ominder who works as a farm labourer, told police that he came across an advertisement on social media on November 11, 2022, regarding sale of a tractor-trolley for a price of ₹1.45 lakh.

When he called on the number provided in the advertisement, the seller introduced himself as Shiv Charan, an army jawan. He sent him an ID to win over his confidence, The complainant paid ₹5,000 in lieu of documents of transfer ready. He later paid ₹1.71 lakh to the person over multiple transactions.

On November 16, Ominder received a call from a person seeking another ₹5,000 as security to get delivery. Getting suspicious, the complainant reached out to the police.

61-yr-old loses ₹59K after

clicking PAN update link

Chandigarh Police’s cyber crime cell on Monday booked an unknown person for allegedly withdrawing ₹59,425 from a 61-year-old woman’s account after sending her a link to update PAN card details.

The complainant, Pervesh Bir of Rajeev Vihar, Manimajra, told police that she had received a message regarding updating her PAN from an unknown mobile number on March 5.

“After I clicked at the link and added the details of my PAN card and Aadhar Card, I was shocked to receive a message on my phone that an amount of ₹59,425 was deducted from my account,” she added.

The complainant contacted her bank and reached out to the police.

Separate cheating cases have been registered at the corresponding police station in the two incidents.

