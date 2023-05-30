27.9 mm showers, wind bring mercury down by 14 degrees in Chandigarh

More rain to hit the city today due to an active Western Disturbance whose effect is expected to continue till June 2, as per IMD

A family caught in the rain at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Wind speed going up to 50 km per hour, accompanied by 27.9 mm rain, caused the city’s maximum temperature to drop by 14°C on Monday evening.

Recorded at 35.8°C at 2.30 pm, the maximum temperature plunged to 21.4°C by 5.30 pm following the rain. Even at 8.30 pm, the temperature continued to remain around 22°C.

The 27.9 mm rain was highest on a single May day since 31.8 mm rain on May 30 in 2021. Overall, 97.8 mm rain has been recorded this month – 200% higher than the average of 32.5 mm.

Chances of rains will continue on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, the city experienced unexpected rainfall of 27.9 mm due to a fresh Western Disturbance (WD), which was initially forecasted to bring light rain.

“As a result, the maximum temperature decreased and the night temperature will also drop. The weather conditions are expected to remain the same on Tuesday. The effect of the WD is anticipated to continue till June 2, but it will be the strongest on Tuesday,” he added.

June likely to receive below-average rainfall

More rainfall in May suggests that June is expected to have lower precipitation. As per the long-range forecast (LRF) issued by the IMD, the city is likely to receive below-average rainfall during June. Additionally, both the maximum and minimum temperatures are projected to remain above normal as a result of this weather pattern.

Singh said the onset of monsoon was also likely to be affected. June is considered as the first of the four monsoon months by IMD, but monsoon is yet to arrive in the country. “In Chandigarh, the onset of monsoon takes place around June 26, but it’s set to be delayed this year, although it’s too early to say by how many days,” he added.

The average maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 35.8°C, down from 36°C on Sunday and four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature went up from 21.7°C on Sunday to 23.8°C on Monday, two degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 29°C and 31°C, and the minimum temperature between 23°C and 24°C.

