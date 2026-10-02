Civic amenities a casualty in Ward 36, say Ludhiana residents

Overflowing garbage dumps, broken road stretches, and neglected civic infrastructure have made daily life increasingly difficult for residents across several areas of Ward 38, including Lohara, Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Gurbachan Colony, Gobind Nagar, Sunder Nagar, New Ram Nagar, Satjot Nagar, Gill Colony, and Sukhdev Nagar.

Pitted road conditions compound the distress. (HT)

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The civic neglect is prominently visible along roadsides, where waste accumulates on vacant plots and near residential clusters. In Lohara, large quantities of mixed waste spill directly onto thoroughfares. Residents said these spots are repeatedly used for illegal dumping, while regular lifting remains irregular.

“The garbage has effectively become part of the road. People throw waste here, and after some time, the entire roadside is covered. We need regular lifting and a system to stop recurring dumping,” said Manveer Kaur, a local resident.

Pitted road conditions compound the distress. Several internal roads have rough, uneven surfaces with loose gravel and damaged patches, forcing motorists and two-wheeler riders to constantly navigate around hazards.

“Driving on these roads is uncomfortable. The surface is broken, and temporary repairs will not solve the problem,” said Sonu, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar on Barota Road.

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{{^usCountry}} Similar complaints echoed from Gobind Nagar, Sunder Nagar, New Ram Nagar, and Gurbachan Colony, where residents noted that unpaved patches and rising dust severely affect daily commuting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar complaints echoed from Gobind Nagar, Sunder Nagar, New Ram Nagar, and Gurbachan Colony, where residents noted that unpaved patches and rising dust severely affect daily commuting. {{/usCountry}}

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Kajal, a Gill Colony resident, said permanent solutions are overdue. “We are not asking for temporary work. The roads need proper repair, and garbage must be cleared regularly. These are basic civic facilities we should not have to repeatedly demand.”

Residents have urged the civic authorities to inspect the affected stretches across Ward 36, clear the accumulated garbage and undertake proper road repairs instead of relying on temporary measures.

Addressing the concerns, area councillor Satnam Singh cited operational constraints. “We are trying our best, but a shortage of sanitation staff hampers regular cleanliness. Moreover, belonging to the opposition party, we do not receive the required support or privileges to address these issues effectively,” he said.

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Meanwhile,Zone-C commissioner Gurpal Singh said the damaged roads are largely a result of ongoing work under the 24x7 water supply project. “The 24x7 water supply project is currently underway, which has affected roads in several areas. Once the project is completed, we will take up repairs and ensure sanitation issues are resolved as soon as possible.”