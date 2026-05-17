Civic polls in Himachal: 3.6 lakh voters to decide fate of 1,147 candidates on Sunday

Voting to 51 urban local bodies, including four municipal corporations, in the state begins on Sunday with 3,60,859 eligible voters expected to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 1,147 candidates.

Election duty employees on the way to polling stations with EVMs for the urban local body polls in Mandi on Saturday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

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Approximately 550 polling parties were dispatched on Saturday to polling stations for voting to take place on Sunday across 51 urban local bodies in Himachal Pradesh from 7 am to 3 pm.

The State Election Commission has directed all polling personnel to conduct the elections with complete impartiality. The Commission has warned that strict action will be taken in the event of any lapse or dereliction of duty. Approximately 3,600 personnel will be on duty for these local body elections.

Elections are being held for 25 nagar parishads (municipal councils) and 22 nagar panchayats, in addition to the four MCs within the state. The counting of votes for the municipal councils and nagar panchayats will commence immediately after voting concludes. However, the results for the four MCs (Solan, Mandi, Palampur, and Dharamshala) will be declared on May 31.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the State Election Commission, the electoral process is currently underway for a total of 449 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the State Election Commission, the electoral process is currently underway for a total of 449 seats. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Participate actively in polls: Governor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Participate actively in polls: Governor {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Governor Kavinder Gupta has appealed to all eligible voters across Himachal Pradesh to participate actively in the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Governor Kavinder Gupta has appealed to all eligible voters across Himachal Pradesh to participate actively in the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his message, the governor said that ULB elections play an important role in strengthening local self-governance and ensuring better civic facilities and development in towns and cities. He urged voters to come forward and cast their votes responsibly, calling voting both a right and a duty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his message, the governor said that ULB elections play an important role in strengthening local self-governance and ensuring better civic facilities and development in towns and cities. He urged voters to come forward and cast their votes responsibly, calling voting both a right and a duty. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vote without fear or pressure: Vinay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vote without fear or pressure: Vinay {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} State Congress president Vinay Kumar has appealed to the public to participate without any fear or pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State Congress president Vinay Kumar has appealed to the public to participate without any fear or pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vinay stated that in a democracy, every single vote holds value, as it determines the selection of a public representative responsible for the region’s development and for addressing its issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinay stated that in a democracy, every single vote holds value, as it determines the selection of a public representative responsible for the region’s development and for addressing its issues. {{/usCountry}}

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Will ensure adequate funds for state’s progress: Bindal

BJP state president Dr Rajiv Bindal has appealed to voters to ensure a resounding victory for the BJP in the municipal corporation elections scheduled for May 17 in Solan, Dharamshala, Mandi, and Palampur.

He alleged that the state government has repeatedly claimed a lack of funds for development, whereas the BJP will ensure the availability of adequate funds for Himachal’s progress.

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