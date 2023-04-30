Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Civil engineer held for 8-lakh theft in Panchkula

Civil engineer held for 8-lakh theft in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 30, 2023 01:11 AM IST

The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar of Nayagoan, is a civil engineer working with a private construction company

A civil engineer working with a private construction company in Panchkula has been arrested for theft of 8 lakh.

Police recovered 8 lakh cash from the accused. He was produced before a court that sent him to one-day police custody. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar of Nayagoan.

In his complaint, Neeraj of Sector 8, Panchkula, told the police that he owns a construction company. He said on April 18, he kept 8 lakh in his office drawer after withdrawing from the bank.

When on April 21 he checked the cash, it was missing after which a complaint of theft was lodged and a case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC was registered in police station Sector 7, Panchkula. During investigation, police questioned various employees and then zeroed in on the accused.

Police recovered 8 lakh cash from the accused. He was produced before a court that sent him to one-day police custody.

As per the police, the accused during preliminary questioning admitted having committed two more thefts.

Police said the accused on April 18 had stolen a mobile phone from the civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. On March 24, he had stolen a bag containing 2.50 lakh from the office of a contractor with whom he worked earlier as a manager.

court investigation accused ipc complaint contractor bank police station panchkula civil hospital bag construction company deepak kumar theft
