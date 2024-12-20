Revisions of electoral rolls: Claims, objections to be disposed of by Dec 24: Chandigarh DC to political parties

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday informed political parties that as per the schedule of special summary revision of photo electoral roll, claims and objections will be disposed of by December 24. The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the special summary revision of the photo electoral roll for 2025, with the qualifying date set as January 1, 2025. (HT File)

During a meeting with assistant electoral registration officers (AERO) and political parties, Yadav said the electoral roll will be published in the 1st week of January 2025.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the special summary revision of the photo electoral roll for 2025, with the qualifying date set as January 1, 2025. The draft electoral roll, based on this qualifying date, was published on October 29.

The DEO also informed that if any person is still left to enrol, they can also apply their vote after the final publication of the electoral roll. If political parties have any queries/suggestions, they can contact the DEO or electoral roll observer. He directed all AEROs to dispose of all claims & objections in a timebound manner, so that the electoral roll can be published in the 1st week of January 2025.

The DEO urged citizens to verify their names in the electoral roll. Those who have turned 18 by January 1, 2025, can apply for enrolment using Form No 6. If there are any corrections to be made, Form No 8 should be filled out. To verify their electoral details, citizens can visit--voters.eci.gov.in.