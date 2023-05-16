Kashmiri student among 5 hurt in clash over ‘The Kerala Story’ in Jammu

A clash between two groups, allegedly over “The Kerala Story” movie, left five medicos injured, one of them with head injuries, at the Boys’ Hostel of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Jammu on Sunday. Students staging a protest at Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu on Monday. (HT Photo)

Among the injured, four students are said to be from Jammu and one from Kashmir. They were identified as Haseeb of Bhaderwah, who suffered head injuries in the clash while four others--Arunesh, Akshit, Aniket and Omar Farooq-- received minor injuries.

Agitating students claimed that the clash broke out after one of the students wrote “It (Kerala Story) is a good movie” in a WhatsApp group meant for academic purposes for the first year students of the MBBS.

It has been learnt that the student, who had appreciated the movie in the group was confronted and assaulted in the hostel which flared up the situation, as more students along with some outsiders had joined the scuffle.

The outsider, who had flared up the situation, was identified as Dr Rajvir, an alumnus of the GMC Jammu, presently posted at Kathua. Police have registered an FIR against him at Bakshi Nagar police station.

On contrary, a Kashmiri student studying in GMC said the incident happened after a first year MBBS students circulated “The Kerala Story” movie in an official educational WhatsApp group. One of his batch mates objected saying “The group is not meant for this.” To which, the student, who circulated the movie, took offence and barged into his room in the evening along with other senior students and assaulted him.”

The students said the seniors and some outsiders later attacked Kashmiri students. “The second attack took place after some outsiders also barged into the college at 3 am,” said another Kashmiri student.

Speaking on the issue, GMC principal Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma said, “students’ disciplinary committee headed by Dr AS Bhatia, head of the biochemistry department, will hold an internal probe within seven days. Till then, I have rusticated 10 students for two months from the hostel. They have also been debarred from attending their classes till completion of the internal probe”.

“The hostel warden has given two reports of the clash and the security has also been augmented. Further, eight faculty members each for the UG and PG hostels will spend next three nights with the students. They will have dinner with them and interact with them to know their problems,” she added.

The alleged attack on a group of Kashmiri and Muslim students after a controversy over “The Kerala Story” movie has triggered protests by valley students and sharp reactions from J&K politicians.

On Monday, the students staged protests in within the college premises and demanded an inquiry and appropriate action against the culprits.

Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said an investigation into the matter is underway.

The former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, and People’s Conference president Sajad Lone on Monday urged lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to ensure safety of the students and take action against the attackers.

