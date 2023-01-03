Class 12 student falls prey to carjackers in Gharuan

Car snatchings have become a serious challenge for the Mohali police, with a Class-12 student becoming the latest victim.

Police have booked two unidentified persons for snatching the car of an 18-year-old student near his house in Gharuan, around 11 pm on December 28 amid dense fog. According to sources the car has been recovered and one person has been detained.

Victim, Jashanpreet Singh, a Humanities student at a private school in Kharar, said he was returning home from the house of his classmate Gurkaran Singh after borrowing the latter’s black Hyundai Accent car from Rora village when the crime took place.

“Since it was a holiday, Gurkaran and I had gone shopping in a mall in Mohali. After that we went to his place. As it was already late, he asked me to take his car home and return the next morning,” said the victim.

Jashanpreet told police that when he reached his village, a youth standing on the side of the road came in front of his car and sought lift. The victim agreed, following which the accused got into the car and sat on the front passenger seat.

Before he could leave, another man entered the car and occupied the back seat.

“The man seated next to me showed me a knife and asked me to handover my belongings to me along with the car. Both repeatedly slapped me and snatched my I-phone-11, ₹700 and watch. They eventually pushed me out and fled in the car towards Gharuan highway. I started running towards my house. A neighbour who found me on the way who dropped me home on his bike”, stated the victim.

The victim said he was driving at a very slow speed due to fog. His father works as a driver in a private university.

According to sources, the car was low on fuel so the accused had reportedly got their accomplices to arranged fuel for them from a 24/7 petrol pump situated nearby.

A case under Sections 379 B (snatching after preparation made for causing death), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Kharar police station.