Class 12 student shot at by car-borne miscreants in Ludhiana, critical

A Class 12 student was allegedly shot at by car-borne miscreants near Jandiali village. The bullet struck the victim on the head and he has been admitted to a private hospital, where his condition has been stated to be critical.

Focal Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

The victim Nikhil, 19, of Luvkush Colony, Sector 39, was visiting the Jandiali Chowk area with his friends, who had an old enmity with the accused over a monetary dispute.

Raju Sherpuria, a relative of the victim, said he was preparing for his exam when some of his friends asked him to accompany them to the Jandiali Chowk. Nikhil left the home saying that they would return soon. However, he did not return till midnight and the family tried to contact him to no avail. Later at around 12.30 am, one of the friends informed the relative that Nikhil had been injured and has been admitted to the Fortis Hospital on Chandigarh road.

The family rushed to the hospital where they found out that Nikhil sustained a bullet injury to his head.

Sharing information, inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer (SHO) at Focal Point said, police reached the spot after being informed and initiated an investigation. Police found that Nikhil, along with his friend Tajinder and another youngster had gone out of the house to have snacks in a car. After reaching Jandiali, Nikhil found out that Tajinder and his friends had indulged in a scuffle with another group five days ago and were meeting them again.

Detailing the incident, the SHO said, “As they were about to leave the spot, the rivals turned up there in a car. The accused opened fire from a moving car. The bullet hit Nikhil in his head.”

“Nikhil had to appear in an exam on Monday. His father Naresh Kumar is a driver in a factory. The police launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused,” he added.