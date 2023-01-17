Class 9 student dies of suspected drug overdose in Tarn Taran

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 17, 2023 11:54 PM IST

The victim, the only son of his parents, was a student of Class 9. (Representational Photo)
A 16-year-old boy from Tarn Taran district’s Allowal village died after allegedly injecting drugs, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, the only son of his parents, was a student of Class 9. He was found unconscious near the railway tracks at Dharad village falling under the Jandiala Guru police station of Amritsar-rural district before being rushed to an Amritsar-based private hospital on Tuesday where doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim’s father said his son was a drug addict and they had admitted him to a de-addiction centre for treatment, but to no avail.

Police said they have registered a case against unidentified persons for supplying drugs to the victim.

This is the second death due to suspected drug overdose in the period of last four days in Tarn Taran district’s Khadoor Sahib sub-division. On January 14, a 30-year-old man of Dhuna village was found dead in Goindwal Sahib village.

