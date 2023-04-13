Chandigarh: Neighbour stabs father-son duo during fight between children

A resident of New Indira Colony is on the run after stabbing a father-son duo during a fight between the children of the two families on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Vijay, a Class-4 employee at PGIMER.

Police said the victims, Naneh Ram, 60, and his son Rajesh, 32, were rushed to the Manimajra civil hospital from where they were referred to GMCH, Sector 32, due to their critical condition. The accused stabbed both the victims in the stomach, inflicting serious injuries.

Investigators said the children of the victim and the accused had a fight while playing, following which their parents intervened. But the argument escalated, following which Vijay went inside his house, brought a knife and stabbed both the victims.

“Rajesh underwent surgery. Both victims are out of danger. We have booked Vijay for attempt to murder and our teams are raiding his possible hideouts. He will be nabbed soon,” said inspector Rohitash Yadav, station house officer, IT Park police station.

Man held for assaulting sister in Sector 25

In another assault case, a man and his relative were arrested for thrashing his sister in Sector 25.

The accused were identified as Mohit Tyagi, 25, and Vikram, alias Andha, 32, brother of the victim, Savita, 40. They all live in a slum area in Sector 25.

Savita told the police that she had fight with Vikram, following which he and a relative, Mohit, assaulted her. She is under treatment at GMSH, Sector 16. Police said the accused were arrested and later released on bail.

