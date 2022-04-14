Clean, efficient governance will be my top priority: New Ludhiana DC
Surbhi Malik, a 2012-batch IAS officer, assumed office on Wednesday as the first woman deputy commissioner of the largest district of Punjab.
Clean and efficient governance will be her top priority, the new Ludhiana DC said, as she addressed the mediapersons. “Special plans would be formulated to improve services in various fields such as traffic, environment, healthcare, education, safety of senior citizens, women and children,” she added.
Malik has previously served as the assistant commissioner (under training), additional deputy commissioner (development) and additional commissioner of Ludhiana MC. She has also served as the Fatehgarh Sahib DC, Rupnagar ADC and Nangal SDM. She was the tertiary Covid care incharge at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala during the peak of pandemic.
She has completed her master’s degree from London School of Economics on the Commonwealth Scholarship. She did her BA (honours) in economics from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College. She is also a recipient of director’s gold medal for management at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.
Her husband IPS Sandeep Garg is presently posted as the Rupnagar SSP.
Ludhiana MLA installs boards with helpline for lodging corruption complaints
With the Aam Aadmi Party claiming to take a tough stance against corruption, party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi has installed boards mentioning helpline (855-885-6061) of government offices in Gogi's constituency, asking the public to call on the number if any official seeks bribe. Gogi had recently issued the helpline, inviting suggestions and complaints from the residents of his constituency. The same has also been shared on social networking platforms.
Return of Pandits back to Kashmir high on National Conference agenda: Rattan Lal Gupta
The provincial president of the National Conference Rattan Lal Gupta on Wednesday claimed that the return of Kashmiri Pandits back to Kashmir was high on the party agenda. While addressing a day-long convention of the National Conference Minority Cell here, Gupta said that the issues confronting the displaced Kashmiri Pandits need to be addressed on priority. He exhorted the Central government to chalk out a time-bound roadmap for their safe, honourable and dignified return.
Ludhiana police crack whip on nine thieves, recover 33 mobile phones
A day after Ludhiana police chief Kaustubh Sharma directed the cops to take strict action against snatchers and thieves, the city police swung into action and recovered 33 stolen mobile phones from nine persons. Assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) Harish Behl said the accused identified as a resident of Miller Ganj, Sonu Verma, was nabbed on April 11 by a team of DMC Chowki under Division Number 8.
Ludhiana: Motion sensor helps trader nab thief
A motion sensor security system helped a local trader foil a theft attempt at his office and also led to the arrest of one of the thieves. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by Ashish Bhatia of Dr Sham Singh Road, Civil Lines. Miscreants had twice managed to commit theft there, he added.
Auto driver killed trying to stop fight in Kamla Market
A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed while trying to save a man who was being attacked for delaying payment of a loan in Central Delhi's Minto Road area on Tuesday evening, the police said, adding they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. Siya Ram was paying ₹3,000 as interest at the rate of 5% every month. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said after stabbing Ganga Mahto, the suspect, Gurdeep Singh, 41, a resident of Nangloi, attacked Siya Ram too.
