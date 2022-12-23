Clear ‘illegally-occupied’ public passage: Health dept to GMSH-16 chemist

The UT health and family welfare department has ordered a chemist at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 to clear an “Illegally-occupied” public passage for the safety of lives and public property.

The order states the Shop 6 had been allotted to the chemist concerned for a period of two years through a lease deed registered in 1993. The leases was extended on several occasions, and was finally been terminated through an order dated October 31, 2022.

“The load-bearing partition wall between the shop and public passage has been dismantled to illegally extend the shop. This has exposed the structure to structural safety issues, which may result in major mishaps and to loss of public life and property,” the order said.

A show-cause notice was issued on September 15 for un-authorised removal of the load bearing partition wall between the shop and public passage to illegally extend the shop.

The notice was challenged but, in an order dated December 14, the court said Appropriate legal action has been permitted by the court. Therefore, you cannot be allowed to continue with the illegal permanent encroachment of the public passage. It may cause havoc in case of any unfortunate incident of fire, earthquake or other disaster.”

The Directorate of Health Services clarified that the order related to the “encroached area of the adjacent public passage only.” However, in view of the existing orders of the court, “you may continue with possession of the allotted space of the chemist shop.”