Climate change, groundwater depletion major challenges: Jal Shakti minister

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said climate change and groundwater depletion were among the major challenges being faced by the country.

Shekhawat, who was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 27th international conference on “Hydraulics, water resources, environmental and coastal engineering” at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), said that the challenge was all the more pressing for India as it was the second most populated country in the world. “We are also more dependent on groundwater,” he said.

Citing a World Bank Report, the Union minister said that by 2027 India would be the third largest economy and its water requirement would also increase, accordingly. “Thus, it is essential to use water efficiently, and recycle it.”

He also encouraged participants to make recommendations to resolve the water issue in the country.

PEC director Baldev Setia said that the conference had received around 500 entries, of which 300 abstracts had been published in a booklet. He urged attendees to make use of the platform to discuss their ideas, exchange information and make the best of the technical sessions helmed by some of the best minds in the field.

The three-day conference is being organised by PEC’s department of civil engineering and the Indian Society for Hydraulics (ISH), Pune.

