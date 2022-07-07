Close shave for 15 students as bus skids into waterlogged ditch in Zirakpur
Fifteen students had a narrow escape after their school bus skidded into a waterlogged open drain in Daulat Singhwala village in Phabat area of Zirakpur.
The bus, which was ferrying students of Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, was making way for another school bus when it skidded into the overflowing drain. The bus tilted in the drain, but passersby and parents were able to rescue the children through the driver’s window.
Bus driver Jatinder Singh said, “I was going from Phabat village towards Shivalik Vihar around 7.30am when the tyres slid on the silt near the cremation ground, and the bus skid into an open drain, which I was unable to see because of water accumulation.”
The driver immediately alerted the parents who reached the spot and helped with the rescue operation. The irate parents blamed the civic body for failing to cover the open drain. They said several complaints had been lodged with the authorities concerned, but to no avail.
Himanshu Gupta, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Dera Bassi said, “Our engineers will be visiting the site on Thursday and the issue will be sorted out
-
Three missing as car washes away near Nayagaon
Tricity residents woke up to heavy rainfall for the second time this month on Wednesday. Three people went missing after a taxi, shuttling two commuters, was swept away in a flashflood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet as the driver attempted to cross the causeway in Tanda Village near Nayagaon. The owner of the vehicle, Rakesh Kumar told the police that Gaurav had called him saying two people, travelling to Baddi, had booked his cab.
-
97mm rain: witnesses wettest July day in 5 years
Chandigarh received 97mm rainfall between 6am and 8.30am, the heaviest rain in July since 2017, as per the India Meteorological Department. It received another 0.9mm of rainfall during the day. The maximum precipitation till 8.30am was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory (97mm), 49.2mm rain was recorded at the airport observatory, 77.5mm rain in Panchkula and 74.5 mm rain in Mohali.
-
One flight cancelled, 19 delayed at Chandigarh airport due to inclement weather
A flight from Mumbai was cancelled and 19 others were delayed at the Chandigarh International Airport due to inclement weather on Wednesday. Go First flight G8-2506, was unable to take off due to heavy downpour in Mumbai. While 11 flights arrived late, eight departed late. Two Alliance Air flights from Himachal Pradesh were delayed by over an hour due to heavy rainfall in the hill state.
-
Monsoon catches Panchkula on the wrong foot again
With showers lashing Panchkula on Wednesday, many sectors were flooded with rainwater and cars were seen ploughing through knee-deep water in several areas. Despite the meteorological department's timely warning regarding the arrival of monsoon, the civic body failed to resolve the recurring waterlogging issue, which has been plaguing residents for decades. Just after a few hours of downpour, waterlogging was observed several areas, with Sector 19, the last sector bordering Punjab, the worst affected.
-
Congress’ Chandigarh unit protests hike in LPG prices
Congress's UT unit on Wednesday organised a protest against the hike in liquefied petroleum gas price by the Union government. Protesters commenced a march from Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 towards the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Sector 33, but were stopped by police, who put up heavy barricades just as the march began. 75% emerging diseases zoonotic: Mohali civil surgeon Mohali Government health institutions across the district observed World Zoonosis Day on Wednesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics