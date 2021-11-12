Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Closure of Riyali market reprisal for Fatehpur defeat: Himachal farmers’ body

The name of Riyali Grain Market in Fatehpur has also been removed from the government portal; the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has cited the lack of paddy inflow for the same.
The Himachal Kisan Sabha alleged that the move to close Riyali market was BJP’s reprisal for its defeat in the byelection. (Representative Image/AFP)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 02:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Slamming the state government for shutting down the temporary grain market in Mand area of Fatehpur assembly segment in Kangra district without prior notice, the Himachal Kisan Sabha (HKS) alleged that the move was BJP’s reprisal for its defeat in the byelection.

Incidentally, the market had been opened just before the byelections last month. “Such a decision soon after losing the election in Fatehpur exposes the malice and anti-farmer policy of the state government,” said HKS state president Kuldeep Singh Tanwar.

“It was said that procurement at the Riyali Grain Market was to continue till November 30. However, procurement was stopped much earlier without prior notice,” he said,

However, farmers say a large portion of paddy crop is yet to be harvested in the area.

However, farmers say a large portion of paddy crop is yet to be harvested in the area. “The FCI is acting on behest of state government,” alleged Talwar, adding that if procurement of paddy in the Riyali market is not resumed, the Mand unit of HKS and the Kisan Samyukta Sangharsh Samiti will launch a stir.

