Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cloudy weather brings mercury down to 28.1°C in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 03:02 AM IST

With a Western Disturbance active in Chandigarh, the India Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather and chances of light rain till October 13. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Cloudy skies prevailed in the city for most part of the day, bringing the maximum temperature down from 30.4°C on Friday to 28.1°C on Saturday, five degrees below normal.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 22.8°C on Friday to 23.9°C on Saturday, six degrees above normal.

With a Western Disturbance active in the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather and chances of light rain till October 13.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 26°C to 28°C, while minimum temperature will stay around 22°C to 23°C.

