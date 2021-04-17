CM Amarinder has agreed to my decision to step down: IG Kunwar Vijay

Inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, whose application for voluntary retirement from service has started a political slugfest in Punjab, on Friday said chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has agreed to his decision to step down.

“I was called on by the CM a few times to convince me to take back my application. I managed to convince him and he agreed to my plea,” said the IPS officer while talking to mediapersons after meeting Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore.

“I have assured the CM that if the state government needs my help in its efforts in the sacrilege cases, I will be available anytime,” said the 1998-batch IPS officer, who put in his papers on April 11, two days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the report of the special investigation team (SIT) in the Kotkapura police firing case.

The high court had also directed the state government to constitute a new SIT without having the IG on board to probe the cases.

The CM had issued a statement rejecting the officer’s plea, saying the border needed a “competent officer” him.

Application not sent to MHA yet

The Punjab government has not forwarded the officer’s application to the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) yet, senior home department official said. In the application, Kunwar Vijay has sought waiving three-month notice period and has requested to relieve him from April 15.

On his visiting the governor’s residence in Chandigarh, he said, “I meet him (governor) every month in personal capacity.”

He said those demanding to make the findings of the SIT (headed by him) public “lack knowledge”.

“The SIT has already submitted its findings in form of challans submitted in the trial court. It is a public document,” he said.