Jalandhar bypoll: Akali,Cong got 7 decades, give AAP one more year to perform: Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday conducted a roadshow in halka Kartarpur in support of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection and appealed to the people to make AAP’s candidate win.

The CM started the road show from Jandu Singha of Kartarpur. He then went to Madara and Dhogri. During the roadshow, Mann addressed people at many places. The CM appealed voters “to give one more year so that people could trust AAP in 2024,”.

“You (people) kept on giving chances to the Akali Dal and the Congress for 70 years, but they did nothing for you. Just give us one more year to work. If you don’t like our work, don’t vote for us in 2024,” Mann said.

On the issue of employment, Mann said that the previous governments used to give government jobs to the youth only once in five years. Often the vacancies of government jobs were advertised six months before the elections, he added.

Mann said that apart from this, the AAP is continuously taking big decisions in the interest of common people of Punjab and also for saving public money.

“Within a year, we closed nine toll plazas. This will save the money of the common people and they will use this money to fulfill their daily needs now,” he said.