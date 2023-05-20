Bhagwant Mann hits out at BJP over Centre’s ordinance

Chandigarh

Mann said the saffron party had killed the basic spirit of democracy by muzzling the voice of Opposition. (ANI File Photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday hit out at the BJP over the Centre’s ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi, alleging the entire party “could have been hanged” if there was a provision for punishment in the Constitution for “murderers of democracy”.

His remarks came a day after the Centre promulgated the ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.

This came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

In a statement, the CM said the saffron party had killed the basic spirit of democracy by muzzling the voice of Opposition. He said these leaders have caused irreparable damage to the ethos of democracy which is dangerous for the country and its people.

The CM said if the country is to be run by one Prime Minister and 30-31 governors, then what is the need for spending crores of rupees on electoral process. He said in a democracy, people are supreme and the government is run by the people elected by them but sadly during the regime of the BJP, some selected persons are peeping their nose into the affairs of states, which cannot be tolerated.

