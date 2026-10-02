CM flags off ‘anti-chitta’ rally in Rohru, stresses collective fight against drugs

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday flagged off an anti-chitta rally from the Government Senior Secondary School in Rohru sub-division, leading students through the local market as they raised slogans urging youth to avoid substance abuse.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks during an interactive session with the students of PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School, in Rohru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

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Asserting that the state government is taking action against the drug mafia, Sukhu said there is no place in Himachal Pradesh for those involved in the illegal trade. He emphasised that combating drug abuse is a collective societal responsibility rather than the government’s duty alone.

The chief minister noted that awareness programmes are being organised across the state to educate the public about the harmful effects of Chitta, a synthetic form of heroin.

Earlier, Sukhu administered an anti-chitta pledge to the students, encouraging them to play an active role in building a drug-free society.

Sukhu grants ₹2 crore for new school building

Sukhu on Thursday interacted with the students of PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School in Rohru, covering topics ranging from school infrastructure and childhood memories to artificial intelligence and employment.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to a student’s request for a new campus due to increased enrolment following the school’s conversion to a CBSE affiliation—which forced classes into two shifts—the chief minister promptly announced ₹2 crore for building construction. He assured that additional funds would be provided if needed, noting the government’s focus on modernising government-run CBSE schools in rural areas to match private facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to a student’s request for a new campus due to increased enrolment following the school’s conversion to a CBSE affiliation—which forced classes into two shifts—the chief minister promptly announced ₹2 crore for building construction. He assured that additional funds would be provided if needed, noting the government’s focus on modernising government-run CBSE schools in rural areas to match private facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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Apple procurement price hiked by ₹1/kg

Addressing a public meeting in Chirgaon on Thursday, Sukhu announced that the state’s milk procurement prices will increase from December 1, raising rates to ₹61 per litre for cow’s milk and ₹71 per litre for buffalo milk.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to strengthening the rural economy, Sukhu also announced a ₹1 per kilogram hike under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), raising the apple procurement price from ₹12 to ₹13 per kg.

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