...
...
Next Story

CM flags off ‘anti-chitta’ rally in Rohru, stresses collective fight against drugs

Addressing a public meeting in Chirgaon on Thursday, Sukhu announced that the state’s milk procurement prices will increase from December 1, raising rates to ₹61 per litre for cow’s milk and ₹71 per litre for buffalo milk.

Published on: Oct 2, 2026, 07:31:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday flagged off an anti-chitta rally from the Government Senior Secondary School in Rohru sub-division, leading students through the local market as they raised slogans urging youth to avoid substance abuse.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks during an interactive session with the students of PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School, in Rohru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks during an interactive session with the students of PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School, in Rohru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Asserting that the state government is taking action against the drug mafia, Sukhu said there is no place in Himachal Pradesh for those involved in the illegal trade. He emphasised that combating drug abuse is a collective societal responsibility rather than the government’s duty alone.

The chief minister noted that awareness programmes are being organised across the state to educate the public about the harmful effects of Chitta, a synthetic form of heroin.

Earlier, Sukhu administered an anti-chitta pledge to the students, encouraging them to play an active role in building a drug-free society.

Sukhu grants 2 crore for new school building

Sukhu on Thursday interacted with the students of PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School in Rohru, covering topics ranging from school infrastructure and childhood memories to artificial intelligence and employment.

Apple procurement price hiked by 1/kg

Addressing a public meeting in Chirgaon on Thursday, Sukhu announced that the state’s milk procurement prices will increase from December 1, raising rates to 61 per litre for cow’s milk and 71 per litre for buffalo milk.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to strengthening the rural economy, Sukhu also announced a 1 per kilogram hike under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), raising the apple procurement price from 12 to 13 per kg.

 
substance abusehimachal pradesh
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/CM flags off ‘anti-chitta’ rally in Rohru, stresses collective fight against drugs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks