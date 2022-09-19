CM Jai Ram Thakur announces projects worth 90 Cr in Karsog

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced 33 developmental projects worth about ₹90 crore at Karsog in Mandi district on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting the chief minister announced the opening of a Degree College at Pangna and starting of MA History and MSc classes at Degree College, Karsog.

He also announced to open Ayurvedic Health Centre at Dhar, the upgradation of the Veterinary Dispensary in Tattapani to Veterinary Hospital, the opening of a sub-tehsil at Ashla, the opening of health sub-centres at Shansh and Pokhi and the construction of forest inspection hut at Khanayol Bagra.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the chief minister said that the opposition party was passing through a difficult phase as on the one hand it was organising Bharat Jado Yatra and on the other hand, its MLAs in Goa and senior Congress leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad have quit the party.

He said in Himachal also Congress working president Pawan Kajal and sitting MLA Lakhvinder Rana also joined this Congress ‘Chhodo’ campaign.

He said that now a senior Congress leader of the state Ram Lal Thakur has resigned as vice-president of the party accusing the party leadership of nepotism.

He also urged the people of Karsog to give their wholehearted support to the present state government so that the pace of development goes on at a steady pace for the next many years.

Local MLA Hira Lal said that the Karsog area has witnessed unparalleled development during the tenure of the present state government with ₹300 crore spent on the construction of roads and bridges in the area.