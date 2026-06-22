CM lays stone of 35-crore critical care block at Jol Sapper medical college

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday laid the foundation stone of an ultra-modern critical care block to be constructed at the new campus of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, at Jol Sapper near the district headquarters at an estimated cost of around ₹35 crore.

Sukhu said that the functioning of these important departments at Jol Sapper would commence in the first week of July. (HT File)

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Sukhu inspected the newly constructed hospital block, academic block and other under-construction buildings on the campus. He issued directions to officials of the central public works department (CPWD), public works department (PWD) and the medical college regarding the timely completion of ongoing works and quality assurances.

The CM directed them to expedite the process of handing over the hospital and academic blocks to the medical college administration and to complete the shifting of various college and hospital departments to Jol Sapper at the earliest.

Sukhu said that the functioning of these important departments at Jol Sapper would commence in the first week of July. He also held discussions with officials regarding other issues related to the medical college and concerns raised by local residents.

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Meanwhile, Sukhu also interacted with young trainees, budding athletes and other children at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre of Excellence in Anu. He said that the state government was committed to providing world-class facilities to talented athletes.

As part of this effort, a modern indoor stadium was being constructed in Nadaun at a cost of approximately ₹125 crore. The stadium would be dedicated to the state’s athletes later this year. It would offer international-standard facilities for 14 sports, including swimming, badminton, volleyball and tennis.

The CM, who was interacting with the children after participating in the state-level International Yoga Day celebration and yoga practice session, further stated that the state government has introduced substantial cash rewards for medal winners in international competitions.

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Gold medalists at the Asian Games will receive ₹3 crore, silver medalists ₹2 crore and bronze medalists up to ₹1.5 crore. Similarly, athletes who perform exceptionally well at the Olympic Games and other international competitions are also being awarded cash prizes worth crores of rupees.