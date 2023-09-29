CM Mann vows to realise dreams of Bhagat Singh

Khatkar Kalan: Pledging to make Punjab a frontrunner state in the country, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday vowed to realise the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh by ensuring holistic development of the state.

Paying floral tributes to Bhagat Singh during a state-level function organised to mark his birth anniversary of the freedom fighter at his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan, the CM also felicitated the family members of the revolutionary, including Harjinder Pal Singh Gill, Baldev Singh Nasrala, Ravinder Singh, Gurjit Kaur and Harbhajan Singh Dhatt

Addressing the gathering, the CM said that the state government will realise the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and ensure that no one from the state migrated abroad for employment.

“The state government has already started making efforts to start reverse migration. People should take a pledge that they will improve the system here rather than migrating to foreign shores in search of green pastures,” he said.

The CM also announced to make changes in the school curriculum for keeping the younger generations abreast about the lives, philosophy and teachings of Sikh Gurus, seers, saints, prophets and martyrs.

Mann also announced to construct a memorial and library at the maternal home of Shaheed Bhagat Singh near Garhshankar. He said that the museum at his native village is also being upgraded for which the work is on.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi flayed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for attempting to stop a SAD-BSP delegation from paying floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at his native village Khatkar Kalan.

The SAD leader said a joint SAD-BSP delegation, which also included BSP legislator Nachhatar Pal and its state president Jasbir Singh Garhi, were stopped from paying floral tributes to the martyr by the police on Thursday morning.

