CM must ensure 3.1k MSP for paddy this season, before Punjab polls: Deepender

Rohtak MP and senior Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Monday hit-out at Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini for making “false promises” in Punjab and demanded that Saini ensure a paddy minimum support price (MSP) of ₹3,100 in Haryana, as he promised in the neighbouring state.

Deepender seeks early paddy procurement from September 15. (HT Photo)

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Addressing a Congress workers’ meeting in Nissing block of Karnal, Hooda alleged that Saini is not fulfilling his election promises in Haryana but is going to Punjab to make promises beyond his jurisdiction.

“Moreover, after coming to Haryana, he claims that even two peons cannot be transferred at his behest. The CM made the same promises in Bihar that he made during the Haryana elections, and now he is making them in Punjab,” the lawmaker said.

“In Punjab, he is making false promises like giving farmers an MSP of ₹3,100 for paddy, giving a pension of ₹6,000 to the elderly, regularising temporary employees, giving ₹3,100 to every woman under the Lado Laxmi Yojana, and giving 100-yard plots to every poor. If he isn’t making false promises, he should ensure that farmers in Haryana receive a ₹3,100 MSP for paddy this season before the Punjab elections. Two seasons have passed, and the third is upon us,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He further said that the CM reaches whichever state has elections. “When Bihar was up for election, he declared himself a son of Bihar. Now, with elections in Punjab, he has reached there. After the Punjab elections, Himachal Pradesh is next in line, and he will reach there wearing a Himachali cap,” Hooda said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said that the CM reaches whichever state has elections. “When Bihar was up for election, he declared himself a son of Bihar. Now, with elections in Punjab, he has reached there. After the Punjab elections, Himachal Pradesh is next in line, and he will reach there wearing a Himachali cap,” Hooda said. {{/usCountry}}

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Hooda also demanded a special survey by the government to check crop damage due to rain in north Haryana and dry-weather conditions in the southern region.

When asked about recent statements by former assembly speaker and ex-MLA Kuldeep Sharma against him and his father Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Congress turned down the question, calling Sharma “a senior and respectable leader.”