Earmark land for rehabilitation of disaster-hit families: Sukhu to Kangra DC

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday visited Jaisinghpur and Sulah assembly constituencies in Kangra district and reviewed the relief and rehabilitation works. He interacted with the disaster-hit families in Netru village of Jaisinghpur where several houses have been damaged due to heavy rains, floods and landslides. The CM assured all possible help to these families. He Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Sukhu took stock of the damage caused due cracks in a hill at Dehru and Kosari villages and directed the district administration to earmark land for rehabilitation of affected families. He took stock of the damage caused due to a wall collapse at Government Secondary School, Chandraun, and directed the department concerned to repair the school building at earliest. He announced conversion of the school to high school from the next academic session.

Later in the day, Sukhu took stock of the damage caused due to heavy rains and landslides in Siara Kudana. He said that the state government has instructed all the deputy commissioners to submit report of disaster-affected areas on ward basis in gram panchayats. He said that those affected would be eligible to receive the enhanced compensation amount.

Sukhu said that the state government has prepared a special relief package under which amount of compensation for disaster-hit families has been increased.

He assured the affected families that all possible help would be provided to them by the state government. He said that earlier financial assistance of ₹12,500 was provided for partially damaged pucca house and ₹10,000 for partially damaged kutcha house. Given the scale and intensity of disasters this year, the state government has increased this amount to ₹1 lakh.

The CM inspected the damage caused to Paprola bridge due to heavy floods in Neugal Khad. On the demand of the local people, he directed the Public Works Department to prepare a detailed project report for building a new bridge at this place.

Later, the chief minister paid obeisance at Lakshmi Narayan Temple and greeted people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna.