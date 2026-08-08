CM unveils 60-crore urban projects in Jammu

Chief minister Omar Abdullah late Thursday evening inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of key development projects worth over ₹60 crore in the housing and urban development sector across Jammu city and adjoining areas, saying his government is committed to creating sustainable, inclusive and people-centric urban infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the projects inaugurated, the CM dedicated Tawi Wonderland (Waste-to-Wonder Park) at Bhagwati Nagar to the public. (ANI)

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The CM laid the foundation stone for the depot for 100 electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme at Bhagwati Nagar. The project, being executed by Jammu Smart City Limited under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS)/CAPEX at a cost of ₹23.04 crore, will provide the necessary infrastructure for the operation and maintenance of an electric bus fleet, paving the way for cleaner, greener and more efficient public transport in Jammu.

He also laid the e-foundation stone for the rejuvenation and restoration of the Flowing Nallah at Tan Talab Kundarorian, Katra, to be executed by the public works department under CAPEX at a cost of ₹5.14 crore. The project aims to improve the ecological health of the water channel while enhancing sanitation, aesthetics and the overall urban environment in the pilgrimage town.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the projects inaugurated, the CM dedicated Tawi Wonderland (Waste-to-Wonder Park) at Bhagwati Nagar to the public. Developed under the Smart City Mission at a cost of ₹11 crore, the project transforms discarded materials into artistic installations and recreational spaces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the projects inaugurated, the CM dedicated Tawi Wonderland (Waste-to-Wonder Park) at Bhagwati Nagar to the public. Developed under the Smart City Mission at a cost of ₹11 crore, the project transforms discarded materials into artistic installations and recreational spaces. {{/usCountry}}

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He also inaugurated the Heritage Trail and site beautification project under the Smart City Mission, developed at a cost of ₹15.74 crore. The initiative seeks to preserve and showcase Jammu’s rich cultural heritage while improving public spaces, pedestrian accessibility and the city’s tourism appeal.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said that the newly inaugurated Waste-to-Wonder Park on the banks of the River Tawi has the potential to emerge as a major tourist attraction for Jammu. Referring to the replicas of iconic global and national landmarks installed in the park, he said the initiative reflects the government’s efforts to place Jammu prominently on the tourism map through innovative urban development projects.

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