Coal price hike: Brick kiln owners in Punjab to stop work from August

Owing to coal prices and GST hike, brick kiln owners of Punjab have decided to stop operation from August onwards. The decision to close down kilns was taken unanimously, claimed Punjab Brick Kiln Association chairman KK Vassal
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 02:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur

Owing to coal prices and the GST hike, brick kiln owners of the state have decided to stop operation from August onwards. The decision to close down kilns was taken unanimously, claimed Punjab Brick Kiln Association chairman KK Vassal on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Vassal said that it had become difficult to sustain business as prices of coal had risen exorbitantly and the rate of GST had been increased from 5 per cent to 12 percent. Vasal said that of the 2,700 brick kilns, many had already stopped working due to the financial crisis.

“The kiln industry is already on the verge of collapse in the wake of high input and labour costs. The recent hike in coal prices and imposition of new taxes has made it almost impossible to continue running the kilns,” he said, alleging that the government had allowed a monopoly of coal barons.

He said that brick kilns across the state would stop producing bricks from the new season commencing August.

