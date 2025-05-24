Col Bath assault case: HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of accused cop

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed an anticipatory bail plea of cop, Ronnie Singh, who is one of the persons accused of assaulting Col Pushpinder Singh Bath in Patiala in April. The high court bench of justice Anoop Chitakra while rejecting the plea, said that documents on record, prima facie, point to cop’s involvement and thus, does not make a case for anticipatory bail. Further, the impact of crime would also not justify anticipatory bail, the bench added. (HT File)

“There is no doubt that the petitioner and his accomplices were the aggressors who started assaulting the complainant and his son on a parking issue, simply because the manner in which they demanded complainant party’s car to be moved was objected to by the latter. Despite the complainant claiming to be a Colonel in the Indian Army, they did not stop and continued to beat him. When one of the victims managed to get inside the car, he was pulled out and thrashed again,” the bench said.

“This horrific, gut-wrenching incident showcases a complete misuse of police power by these officers. Not taking a serious note of such a deplorable and inexcusable act by some high-level police officials, some being at inspector level, would not only put the safety and dignity of our nation and the entire society at peril but would also be a heavy blow to the high standards of morals, values and ethics, the majority of the bravehearts in these honorable defence and police forces stand for and represent,” it further added.

Col Bath and his son were allegedly assaulted by Punjab Police cops on the intervening night of March 13 and 14, when they were at a roadside eatery near Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

Bath’s family had claimed that when the duo was standing outside their car and having food, some police officers in civilian clothes approached them and asked the colonel to move his vehicle so they could park theirs. When the colonel objected to their rude tone, one of the officers punched him, and soon all the police personnel started thrashing him and his son. The colonel’s arm was broken, and his son suffered a long cut on his head. The case is being investigated by an SIT of Chandigarh police upon orders from Punjab and Haryana high court in this regard. Ronnie had approached the high court on April 23.

The court further said that the case appears to be a gross misuse of emergency powers by police. “The callous and violent way in which these police officers are seen to be beating those two people visibly, clearly demonstrates an inhumane, aggressive and arrogant attitude of a cruel mindset which is uncharacteristic of what our respectable and valiant police force actually represents. This vile, uncivilised, pitiless and brutal way is not the manner in which a police force ought to behave with its people, anywhere, and especially, in a democratic country like ours,” the bench observed after seeing the video of the incident.

The court further noted that the most disturbing aspect of this incident is that the accused, were well aware that he was a colonel in the army, but showed zero signs to stop, snatched his ID card, intimidated him, threatened his life and continued to unsparingly beat him. “Such conduct of the police team in brutally beating an individual, even after being made aware that he was a serving member of the armed forces reflects the mindset of some of the police officers in this part of the country. We must not forget so early that this region is closer to a hostile border, has a history of militancy, and is still battling cross-border narcoterrorism,” the bench further added.