Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

ByPress Trust of India
Jan 06, 2025 03:31 PM IST

Ballowal Saunkhri in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Cold conditions continued to prevail in several places of Punjab and Haryana on Monday.

A devotee taking a dip in the holy sarovar (water tank) of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
A devotee taking a dip in the holy sarovar (water tank) of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Ballowal Saunkhri in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological office said.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The minimum temperature in Ludhiana was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, Patiala 8.4 degrees, Pathankot 9.3 degrees, Bathinda 7.4 degrees and Gurdaspur 8.0 degrees.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius, Hisar 9.4 degrees, Karnal 8.5 degrees, Narnaul 7.5 degrees, Bhiwani 10.0 degrees and Sirsa 12.0 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Fog was also observed at some places in the two states.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
