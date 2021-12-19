Cold wave persists in Himachal, dense fog alert in five districts; snow in Manali, Dalhousie

Biting cold wave conditions persist in Himachal on Saturday as the minimum temperatures dropped a few more notches even as skies cleared after a fresh snowfall the previous evening.

Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul said the night temperatures were at least 3 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature of Shimla, Kalpa, Dharamshala, Palampur, Solan and Dalhousie were 5 degrees below normal.

Earlier, Nichar and Kalpa in Kinnaur district experienced 10 cm and 8 cm snowfall, respectively. Kothi in Kullu got 7.5 cm snow, Sarahan and Narkanda 5 cm each and Keylong 1.5 cm snowfall.

Tourist town Manali, McLeodganj and Naddi village and Dalhousie also got mild snow to the delight of tourists.

The MeT department has forecast snow and rain in isolated places today and a yellow alert has been issued for dense fog in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan and Kangra districts for the next three days.

Weather would be largely dry till December 21, said Paul.

Meanwhile, Lahaul-Spiti police said that road conditions were favourable only for four-wheel-drive vehicles. A fresh advisory will be issued after the road conditions, said Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma.

In Manali, tourist vehicles are allowed only up to Solang. Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said the BRO has pressed men and machinery to clear the roads. “The Jalori pass is completely blocked for traffic movement due to heavy snow accumulation,” he said.

Sub-zero temperatures

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, was the coldest in the state recording a night temperature of -10.3°C followed by Kalpa at -7°C.

Kufri shivered at -2.8 °C while state capital Shimla saw a minimum of -0.1°C. Solan was cold at -1.6°C, Dalhousie -1.6°C.

Manali recorded night temperature of -0.4 °C, Palampur 1.5°C and Dharamshala 1.8°C.