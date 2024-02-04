 Cold weather conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cold weather conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Feb 04, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Amritsar recorded a minimum of 10.3 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their minimum temperatures of 9.4 and 8.4 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a report of the MeT department

Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in Punjab and Haryana while minimum temperatures stayed around normal levels in most parts of the states on Saturday.

Tourists take pictures during their visit at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. (AFP)
Tourists take pictures during their visit at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. (AFP)

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum of 10.3 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their minimum temperatures of 9.4 and 8.4 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a report of the MeT department here.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 9.2, 9, 9 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius while Ambala’s minimum was 9.1 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their minimums of 5.4, 9, 7.2, 9.4 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On