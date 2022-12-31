Cold weather prevails in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest at 3.5 degrees C

CHANDIGARH Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with a thick blanket of fog reducing visibility in the states. According to the meteorological department, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab recording a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amritsar also experienced a cold night recording a low of 4.3 degrees, while Gurdaspur, Muktsar and Nawanshahr reeled under minimum temperatures of 5.4 degrees, 4.7 degrees and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Pathankot recorded a low of 5.4 degrees, Mohali 8.8 degrees, Jalandhar 6.3 degrees, while Ludhiana recorded a minimum of 8.8 degrees Celsius. Patiala’s low settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Sirsa registered a low of 6.6 degrees, Karnal 8.4 degrees, Ambala 8.9 degrees, Kaithal 7.9 degrees, while Fatehabad recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius.