Panchkula: Colonel looking to rent out house duped of 14 lakh

A serving Colonel became the latest victim of online swindlers who posed as Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to dupe him of ₹14.13 lakh. Panchkula police have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber crime police station, and launched a probe. (HT)

Col Ravinder Kumar Sharma told the police that he is posted in Chandimandir for last two years. He said he owned a house in New Delhi and wished to rent out its first floor.

On March 23, he received a phone call by someone who identified himself as Aniket Vijay, a sub-inspector with the CISF. He expressed interest in renting the house, so Sharma shared the accommodation’s video and photos, and told the caller that the monthly rent will be ₹14,000, along with ₹14,000 security.

The caller agreed to the deal. He told Sharma that he will get a call from his office, and the rent and security will be deposited online.

The same day, he got another call from someone, who introduced himself as CISF accounts officer and said he will transfer the money online through net banking. Sharma then followed his instructions to receive the money, but instead ended up losing ₹14.13 lakh from his bank account.

