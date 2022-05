Colony Number 4 demolition: A sleepless night without power and water

Colony Number 4 residents complained that they weren’t given enough time to move, and even the electricity and water supply was snapped by the Chandigarh administration on Saturday night after Section 144 was imposed

Residents rummaging through what was left behind after bulldozers flattened Colony Number 4 in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

By Dar Ovais and Rajanbir Singh , Chandigarh