Come June 1, non-registration of pet dogs in Mohali to invite 1,000 fine

Over six months after launching pet dog registrations last year, the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to challan pet dog owners who have still not come forward for registration from June 1.

While there are an estimated 20,000 pet dogs in the city, only 78 people have gotten them registered since the process began on November 16, 2021.

MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said, “We have allowed enough time and now from June 1, we are going to start imposing a ₹1,000 fine on the owners of unregistered pet dogs. Teams have been formed to survey their respective areas for unregistered pet dogs.”

The one-time registration fee is ₹100 and an annual fee of ₹100 has also to be paid thereafter. Before registering the dog, the animal must be vaccinated and a fitness certificate must be obtained from a doctor. These need to be submitted with the registration form at: http://petlicense.punjab.gov.in:8080/pet-license/citizen-form.

On registration, the owner will be provided a metal token, bearing the name and address of the owner, and has to be displayed on the dog’s collar at all times.

In November last year, city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, while launching the registration process, had said that people not registering their pet dogs will have to pay ₹100 for one-month delay, ₹200 for delay of two months and a penalty of five times the renewal fee will be imposed if they continued to put off the process thereon.

Pet registration not just helped ensure the safety and well-being of a domesticated animal but also regulated how it interacted with society and vice-versa, he had said.

What the bylaws say

The owner of a dog kept or brought within the area of Mohali MC has to be registered within seven days of its arrival in the municipal area.

The owner of a dog will not allow the dog to run at large or to trespass into the land of others. If a roaming or trespassing dog injures people or other animals, the dog owner will be liable for the damage caused.

If a pet dog is found loitering, it may be detained and a fee of ₹5,000 will have to be paid for its release, along with ₹500 as daily feed charges. If the dog is repeatedly found straying, the penalty will be ₹10,000.

Similarly, failure to control dangerous pet dogs can result in a fine of up to ₹50 per day and a maximum of ₹2,000.

It will be the duty of the owner of a rabid dog to report the matter to MC without any delay. In November 2019, a local court had awarded six-month jail to a woman found guilty of negligence after her pet dog bit a neighbour in April 2018. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,500 on the convict, Minakshi, who lived on rent in Phase 10. Every year, around 2,000 pet dog bite cases are reported at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, Mohali.

