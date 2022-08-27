Comments on former CM Channi, Warring: Congress leaders hit back at Sunil Jakhar

Senior Congress leaders on Friday hit out at their former colleague Sunil Jakhar, who is now in the Bharatiya Janata Party, over his remarks on former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Jakhar was quoted as saying that nobody in Congress accepted Channi as the CM and now nobody accepted Warring as the PCC president. The Congress leaders maintained that Jakhar, who betrayed the Congress, should not have commented on the Congress, as he has no moral right to comment on the working of other parties.

“More so, the high moral standards Jakhar claims to observe should have made him realise that it is none of his business as to what is happening in the Congress”, the leaders observed, while remarking, “or maybe having been completely ignored and sidelined in the BJP, he is feeling nostalgic about his days in the Congress where he got everything including respect and support which he is apparently missing in the BJP”.

The Congress leaders who signed the statement include Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Sukh Sarkaria, Aruna Chaudhary, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Pargat Singh, Capt Sandeep Sandhu and Angad Singh Saini among others.

They claimed that each leader and worker accepted and respected Channi as the CM. “Yes, you were the only exception who did not accept him as the CM as you were sulking and licking your wounds since your great ambition of becoming the CM, despite having lost assembly and parliamentary elections, was not fulfilled”, they said.

The Congress leaders advised Jakhar to focus on his new party rather than poking his nose into the working of the Congress.