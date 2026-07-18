Committed to dismantle gangster network in Haryana: DGP Ajay Singhal

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal on Friday said that the police is committed to dismantle the gangster network and their growing influence among the youth particularly through social media.

The DGP was in Karnal, where he paid tributes to the 82 martyrs at the police martyrs memorial of the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban and observed two minutes of silence. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The DGP was in Karnal, where he paid tributes to the 82 martyrs at the police martyrs memorial of the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban and observed two minutes of silence.

This was his first visit to the academy, since taking over the top post this year.

While responding to a question by Hindustan Times on the extradition of foreign-based gangsters and their growing influence among youth, Singhal said that several states are struggling from this crime.

“22 gangsters have been extradited from foreign countries, while three died there and a few were killed here in encounters. Regarding the youth, we’ve undertaken awareness programs through various mediums, where their families have also been informed about this growing culture, so that they do not attrack towards such crimes,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The DGP said that the police have been witnessing several cases of this “Borderless crime”, where criminals are using social media apps to threaten people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP said that the police have been witnessing several cases of this “Borderless crime”, where criminals are using social media apps to threaten people. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said that several social media giants like Whatsapp (Meta) and Google as well as mobile companies, have refused to share details about such callers, citing Privacy Rules.

“Thus, we developed the Abhedya app to protect citizens from extortion calls and cyber harassment. It intercepts and blocks suspicious international, virtual, or masked numbers and automatically deletes threat messages before they reach the user. Our police played a key role in providing information to our counterparts in USA and Canada, which have recently carried out a special campaign to detain several gangsters,” the DGP added.

The DGP said that upon assuming office, he was directed by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini that criminals should either give up crime or leave Haryana and his police is working on the same.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Singhal said that he believes that by 2028, the department will be able to fill 90% of the vacancies through recruitments in Novemeber, where 20% agniveer will be inducted in police, and other later in next year.

The DGP stated that 22 DAV Police Public Schools are operating in the state to educate children from police families, where approximately 23,600 students are enrolled. Children of police officers receive a 50 percent fee discount, and children of martyred police officers receive free education, he added.