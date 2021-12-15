Committed to making Chandigarh no. 1 again: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party is not for freebies, but to also improve public services by exploring alternative revenue generation models, said the party’s election campaign incharge, Chandermukhi Sharma, in a press conference here on Tuesday.

“The AAP is committed to making the city number 1 again for which it has recently conducted a survey among the people regarding their problems,” he added.

“The survey was conducted in all 35 wards, where people were asked about their problems and suggestions were taken from 21,987 residents. In the survey, 12,622 men and 9,365 women were included from the age group of 18 to 35,” said Sharma.

He said the AAP would provide free 20,000 litres of drinking water, Wi-Fi hotspots, smart parkings, and free-of-cost facilities to the residents after winning the MC elections with an absolute majority. Apart from this, the party will also provide free garbage collection facility to the people under a mechanism, he added.

Sharma further said that free e-rickshaws will also be made available for the residents. Free ambulance facility will be provided in every ward of the corporation and booking of all community centres will be free for the prayer meetings for the dead, the party’s election campaign incharge said.

Sharma said that working women in Chandigarh find it difficult to keep their young children in crèches. “To get rid of this problem, crèches will be built in every ward of the city, where women will be able to drop their children by paying a nominal fee,” he said, adding that baby minders (aayas) will also be appointed and safety of children would be ensured.

“All these free services will be provided by tapping into the full potential of advertising spaces in the city. We will also rope in CSR funds. We have already talked to them and soon after the AAP wins elections, we will introduce these,” said Sharma.

The party will incorporate the findings of the survey in its manifesto, which it is likely to release in a couple of days, he added.

Kejriwal in city on December 19

AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be in city on December 19. Party co-incharge Pardeep Chhabra said, “Kejriwal will hold a public rally. This will give a boost to the party in the coming MC polls.” Kejriwal is one of the star campaigners of the party.

Earlier, the party had planned a roadshow for Kejriwal’s visit, but with the state election commission’s Covid guidelines prohibiting road shows, it was dropped, Chhabra added.