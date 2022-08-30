Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Committed to turn jails into real ‘sudhar ghars’: Punjab minister Bains after gangster’s threat

Committed to turn jails into real ‘sudhar ghars’: Punjab minister Bains after gangster’s threat

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 30, 2022 01:36 AM IST

Punjab Jails minister Harjot Bains later said that earlier gangsters were getting VIP facilities and Pizzas in jails but not anymore

Committed to turn jail into real ‘sudhar ghars’: Punjab minister Bains after gangster’s threat
ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

Punjab jails minister Harjot Bains on Monday said that gangsters will not get VIP treatment in jails anymore and the state government was committed to transform them into real ‘sudhar ghars’ (correctional facilities) after a gangster accused a senior police official of “harassing our brothers” in one of the state’s prisons and threatened to carry out a “big crime”.

In a social media post, which HT could not confirm independently, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a mastermind in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, appealed minister Bains and Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav to shift Bobby Malhotra, Saraj Sandhu (who is an accused in Moose Wala murder case) and Jagroshan Hundal from Bathinda jail to another prison, accusing a senior police official of demanding money and harassing them.

“If any harm is done to our brothers then jail police will be held responsible for it,” he said in the post, adding “the police should not force us to carry out another big crime.”

Jails minister Harjot Bains later said that earlier gangsters were getting VIP facilities and Pizzas in jails but not anymore.

“Since the day my CM has given me jail portfolio, my all officers are committed to transform jails into real Sudhar Ghar. We are committed to crime, mobile and drug-free jails. Nothing can stop it,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP