Committed to turn jails into real ‘sudhar ghars’: Punjab minister Bains after gangster’s threat

Punjab jails minister Harjot Bains on Monday said that gangsters will not get VIP treatment in jails anymore and the state government was committed to transform them into real ‘sudhar ghars’ (correctional facilities) after a gangster accused a senior police official of “harassing our brothers” in one of the state’s prisons and threatened to carry out a “big crime”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a social media post, which HT could not confirm independently, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a mastermind in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, appealed minister Bains and Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav to shift Bobby Malhotra, Saraj Sandhu (who is an accused in Moose Wala murder case) and Jagroshan Hundal from Bathinda jail to another prison, accusing a senior police official of demanding money and harassing them.

“If any harm is done to our brothers then jail police will be held responsible for it,” he said in the post, adding “the police should not force us to carry out another big crime.”

Jails minister Harjot Bains later said that earlier gangsters were getting VIP facilities and Pizzas in jails but not anymore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Since the day my CM has given me jail portfolio, my all officers are committed to transform jails into real Sudhar Ghar. We are committed to crime, mobile and drug-free jails. Nothing can stop it,” he added.