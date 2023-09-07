Committee Formed to investigate health facilities at Civil Hospital Ludhiana

: In the wake of a recent case of alleged negligence that resulted in patient deaths at Civil Hospital Ludhiana, the Office of the Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur has taken a step to address growing concerns regarding healthcare standards. A committee has been constituted to scrutinize the hospital’s operations, focusing on adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), human resources, equipment management, and duty roster compliance.

The team, which includes medical professionals such as Dr. Varun Saggar, Senior Medical Officer in CHC Hathur (Surgical Specialist); Dr. Harbinder Singh, Senior Medical Officer in CHC Malloud (Pathologist Specialist); Dr. Harvinder Singh, Senior Medical Officer in CHC Payal (Medical Specialist); and Dr. Alisha from the AHA, Office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, is scheduled to visit Civil Hospital Ludhiana today. Their primary objective is to assess the quality of healthcare services currently being provided and ensure that established protocols are strictly followed.

The committee has been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report to the authorities by September 7, 2023. This report will shed light on the hospital’s performance, highlighting areas where improvements are needed.

The formation of this committee, comprising senior medical officers and specialists, is a response to mounting worries about the quality of treatment and facilities provided to patients. The incident that triggered this investigation involved the tragic death of a road mishap victim who fell off a stretcher while waiting for treatment due to a lack of available beds on August 27, 2023. Three days after the incident Punjab Chief secretary also took cognizance of the same ordered inquiry into it.

