Committee grounds Shimla airport expansion, recommends fresh site

Runway expansion plans at Shimla Airport are unlikely to take off after the Airport Advisory Committee on Thursday ruled out any scope for expanding the table-top airport at Jubberhatti. The panel instead recommended that an alternative site be identified to meet the state’s growing tourism and aviation needs. The Shimla Airport currently operates two daily arrivals and departures to Delhi and Dharamshala. (File)

Meeting for the first time since December 2024, the committee, chaired by Shimla member parliament (MP) Suresh Kashyap, concluded that the existing airport’s geographical constraints make further expansion unfeasible.

“Shimla Airport is a table-top airport. Due to space constraints, it cannot accommodate aircraft larger than ATR-42 despite earlier expansion works. With tourist arrivals to Himachal Pradesh increasing every year and Shimla being both the state capital and a major historical destination, planning an alternative airport has become necessary. We are seriously considering the issue,” said Kashyap.

Shimla Airport director Satish Sharma explained that runway expansion was not possible due to deep gorges on both sides of the runway, adding that the committee had directed the departments concerned to conduct surveys to identify a suitable alternative location for a future airport capable of handling larger aircraft.

Fly to Amritsar from September

In a move to increase regional air connectivity, Shimla Airport will also launch flights to Amritsar from September this year. “A proposal to start flights to Amritsar is likely to be implemented soon. This will improve connectivity for tourists and pilgrims while also providing passengers better onward connections to other destinations,” Kashyap said.

The Shimla Airport currently operates two daily arrivals and departures to Delhi and Dharamshala.

Sharma shared that under the latest agreement with Alliance Air, the air fares had been rationalised for these four flights. “The Shimla-Delhi fare has now been fixed at ₹7,500, while the Shimla-Dharamshala fare has been fixed at around ₹4,400 to ₹4,500. This will address the wide disparity in airfares and make air travel more affordable,” he said.

Airport modernisation underway

Sharma added that the Airports Authority of India had also initiated preparations to modernise the airport infrastructure. “The apron has already been upgraded, and arrangements are being made to accommodate two ATR-42 aircraft, which will help increase air traffic at Shimla Airport,” he said.

During the meeting, the committee held detailed discussions with officials from the district administration, Airports Authority of India, forest, tourism, revenue and health departments, besides representatives of Alliance Air, on improving passenger facilities and airport infrastructure.

“We have proposed setting up a tourism counter at the airport to showcase Himachal Pradesh’s handicraft, traditional attire, cuisine and tourist destinations. Visitors will also be provided information about homestays, forest rest houses, circuit houses and railway accommodation. We are also working to improve taxi services and explore a shuttle service from the airport,” Kashyap said.

He added that the committee also recommended deployment of a 108 ambulance and medical staff at the nearby Community Health Centre during flight operations, development of an alternative approach road to ease traffic congestion, and joint surveys by various departments to resolve pending land, road and infrastructure issues around the airport.