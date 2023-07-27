Ludhiana: Damaged expansion joints a threat to commuters’ safety

Commuters are facing significant inconvenience due to damaged expansion joints at the railway underbridge (RUB) situated near Lodhi Club, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. Despite numerous complaints from the public, the authorities have failed to address this pressing issue.

Commuters are facing inconvenience due to damaged expansion joints at railway underbridge situated near Lodhi Club. (HT PHOTO)

Officials of Greater Ludhiana Area and Development Authority (GLADA) stated that the RUB was built in 2014, costing ₹37.50 crore.

During a visit of the RUB, it was seen that the iron grills were damaged at multiple places. Additionally, broken roads and potholes on the bridge are posing risks for commuters as vehicles cross the bridge at higher speed.

Furthermore, some portions of the RUB’s walls have developed patches that are in urgent need of maintenance and open sewage covers present on the RUB pose another threat to the safety of the commuters.

According to Ricky Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, the damaged expansion joints at the railway underbridge cause a lot of noise. He mentioned that a majority of these joints are broken and damaged, and some of the grills are opened on one side, resulting in damage to the commuters’ vehicles. Ricky has already requested the concerned officials to prioritise the repair of these joints. He emphasised the urgency of the matter, considering that this underbridge is the busiest in the city, connecting to the National highway and serving a large number of areas.

Narinder Singh, another resident of the city, highlighted the significance of expansion joints in bridges and expressed concern over the damaged ones posing serious threats to commuters. He pointed out that the curved iron grills, which became loose a few months ago, are also causing damage to vehicles of commuters. Narinder made a direct appeal to GLADA officials to take immediate action in repairing the damaged parts to ensure the safety of all commuters.

When reached for comment, Sandeep Kumar, the executive engineer of GLADA, assured that appropriate action would be taken. He stated, “I will dispatch teams to the site to assess the damaged portions and create an estimate for the necessary repairs. We will start the repair work after the estimate of the work.”

