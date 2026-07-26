Commuters on the edge as stray cattle dot Ludhiana roads

The growing presence of stray cattle on Dugri Missing Link-2 and Dhandran Road has emerged as a major safety concern for commuters, with residents and market representatives urging the authorities to remove the animals before they cause road accidents.

Stray cattle troubling motorists in Dugri on Saturday. (Manish/ht)

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Jatinder Pal Singh Saluja, president of the Missing Link-2 Market Association, said the problem has worsened after the flyover connecting Sangrur Road and Ferozepur Road was opened to traffic last year, leading to a sharp increase in vehicular movement along the stretch.

“Thousands of vehicles use this road every day. At night, eight to 10 stray cattle are often seen on this stretch. They roam freely and sometimes stand or fight in the middle of the road, creating a dangerous situation for motorists,” he said.

He added that the issue becomes more serious after dark when visibility is low. He further said that the traffic was disrupted recently when stray cattle blocked the road, causing inconvenience to commuters. He appealed to the authorities to shift the animals to nearby gaushalas and ensure they are not left on busy roads.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajesh Kumar, a regular commuter, said the authorities should address the issue before something unfortunate happens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajesh Kumar, a regular commuter, said the authorities should address the issue before something unfortunate happens. {{/usCountry}}

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Harpreet Singh, a resident of the area, said the road sees heavy traffic every day.

“Spotting an animal suddenly in the middle of the road can create panic among drivers. The authorities should conduct regular drives to remove stray cattle from the roads,” he said.

Residents also said that the city continues to grapple with the menace of stray dogs. According to Palwinder Kaur, infection control nurse at the civil hospital, Ludhiana recorded more than 12,000 dog-bite cases in 2025 while over 7,700 cases have been reported up to July 22 this year.

Residents urged the authorities to strengthen stray animal management, shift cattle from major roads, intensify sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs, and take timely action to ensure the safety of both commuters and animals.

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Area councillor Usha Kalyan said the issue had come to her notice and assured residents that the necessary steps would be taken to resolve it.

When contacted, MC Zone C commissioner Jagdev Singh Sekhon said, “We will shift stray animals to the gaushala (cow shed) to address the problem.”