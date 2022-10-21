Companies in defence sector to get special subsidy: Dushyant

: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that the state government will give a special subsidy to the companies engaged in defence sector for setting up their units in Haryana.

The deputy CM said this during the “DefExpo-22” organised in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, while interacting with various company representatives in ‘Haryana Pavilion’.

The deputy chief minister also visited the exhibition of modern weapons manufactured by Indian companies there, according to a release.

Chautala said that although the Indian Armed Forces have always proved their capability, in view of the changing technological era, our army needs modern weapons.

After seeing the modern weapons under the “Make in India” programme, he observed that India is now better equipped to respond to any misadventure by any enemy countries.

The deputy CM said that New India is moving ahead in the defence sector with the ‘mantra’ of intention, innovation and implementation. He said earlier, India was considered as the world’s largest defence importer but the new India has proved its intentions and is also scripting a new success story everyday in the defence sector, thanks to the “Make in India” initiative.

“Our defence exports have grown 8 times in recent years. We are exporting defence materials and equipment to more than 75 countries of the world. In the year 2021-22, defence exports from India reached around ₹ 13,000 crore. In the coming time, the government of India has set a target of taking it to ₹ 40,000 crore,” he said.