Competent Foundation holds 25 blood donation camps across north India

Union housing and urban affairs and petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said with the way that the central government controlled the last two Covid waves, India has proved an ideal example for the whole world. He was speaking during the inaugural session of 25 different blood donation camps which were being organised simultaneously across north India to mark the birthday of Chandigarh BJP state president and social worker Sanjay Tandon on Friday.

Competent Foundation, of which Tandon is the president, with the help of various blood banks and organisations collected a total of 1,641 units of blood by organising camps at eight locations in Chandigarh, five each in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and one each in UP and Delhi.

After the inaugural session, Tandon said he had donated blood for the first time on his 18th birthday on the request of his father late Balramji Das Tandon, after which continued with his spree. He added that the foundation has been organising blood donation camps twice a year on a large scale in April and September.

Farmers halt camp at Zirakpur

Farmers protesting against the agriculture laws halted a blood donation camp being organised by Zirakpur-based NGO, “Blood Donation Group”, at Hotel Gobind Regency to celebrate Tandon’s birthday. BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam was scheduled to attend the event physically.

Rakesh Kher, in-charge of the NGO, said they even got permission from the police to hold the camp, which was later cancelled.