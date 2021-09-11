Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Competent Foundation holds 25 blood donation camps across north India
chandigarh news

Competent Foundation holds 25 blood donation camps across north India

Competent Foundation organised the blood donation campus to mark the birthday of Chandigarh BJP state president Sanjay Tandon; 1,641 units collected
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Blood donation camps were organised at eight locations in Chandigarh, five each in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and one each in UP and Delhi. (Representative image)

Union housing and urban affairs and petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said with the way that the central government controlled the last two Covid waves, India has proved an ideal example for the whole world. He was speaking during the inaugural session of 25 different blood donation camps which were being organised simultaneously across north India to mark the birthday of Chandigarh BJP state president and social worker Sanjay Tandon on Friday.

Competent Foundation, of which Tandon is the president, with the help of various blood banks and organisations collected a total of 1,641 units of blood by organising camps at eight locations in Chandigarh, five each in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and one each in UP and Delhi.

After the inaugural session, Tandon said he had donated blood for the first time on his 18th birthday on the request of his father late Balramji Das Tandon, after which continued with his spree. He added that the foundation has been organising blood donation camps twice a year on a large scale in April and September.

Farmers halt camp at Zirakpur

Farmers protesting against the agriculture laws halted a blood donation camp being organised by Zirakpur-based NGO, “Blood Donation Group”, at Hotel Gobind Regency to celebrate Tandon’s birthday. BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam was scheduled to attend the event physically.

RELATED STORIES

Rakesh Kher, in-charge of the NGO, said they even got permission from the police to hold the camp, which was later cancelled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pvt hospitals in Chandigarh to consider installation of oxygen plants

First dose of Covid vaccine: After achieving 100% target, Panchkula to start house-to-house survey

Immunity booster tea to be launched by NIPER Mohali by December

Panchkula residents under yoke of bad roads
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP